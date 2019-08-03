19 mosquito pools in Ouachita Parish tested positive for West Nile virus

MONROE, La. — (8/2/19) The Department of Health and Hospitals (DHH) reported 19 mosquito pools in 18 locations tested positive for West Nile virus in Ouachita Parish.
The mosquito pools were collected on July 23-25.
The mosquito pools tested positive in the following areas:
- Monroe:
– Between South Grand and the Ouachita River
– Near Bernstein Park/Zoo
– Near River Subdivision
– Between Forsythe Avenue and the Ouachita River
– Near Oregon Trail Subdivision
– Near the intersection of I-20 and Orange Street
- West Monroe:
– Near Smith Street (Bawcomville)
– Near Darbonne Hills Subdivision
– Near Hidden Lakes Subdivision (2)
– Between First Baptist of West Monroe and West Monroe High School
- Southwestern Ouachita Parish:
– Howard Brown Road area
- Northeastern Ouachita Parish:
– Near Frenchman’s Bend Subdivision
– Near Hwy 165 and Old Sterlington Road
– Near the intersection of Stubbs Vinson and Cadillac Road
– Off of Hwy 2 in Sterlington
All urban areas of Monroe/West Monroe will be treated by air Sunday, August 4, 2019 and Monday, August 5, 2019 while all other areas will be treated by truck tonight, Friday, August 2, 2019 and Monday, August 5, 2019.
How to protect yourself from mosquito bites:
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and use an EPA approved repellant
- Repellant should be applied to exposed skin and on thin clothing because mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing
- Empty any water-holding containers to deny mosquitoes a place to breed in your neighborhood