It’s garbage you can see and smell, “Imagine walking into your bedroom, and smelling poo from your shower. Smelling everybody else’s stuff,” said Heath Hattaway, Esq.

It’s the case for a Jonesboro woman and a Shreveport couple, a sewage problem that Hattaway revealed is five years old.

“There’s an old pipe that is dumping raw sewage into a creek that actually sits behind her home,” he explained.

NBC 10/FOX 14 combed through complaints at the Department of Environmental Quality, and several sewage problems have been reported. Even one that was assessed by the town’s public works director. However, almost two weeks after the assessment the June 22, edition of the Jackson Independent claimed the sewage problem was fixed.

“Every time they say it’s fixed, more poo comes out,” responded Hattaway, Esq.

The mayor of Jonesboro, Leslie Thompson gave NBC 10/FOX 14 this statement:

“We are aware of the problem that we’re having with our sewer system. We certainly put the safety of our residents first. We’ve done everything we can and our biggest issue right now is budget. We have gone to the state and the governor to try and fix this problem. We’ve had an engineer look at our water system and the sewage problem is now first priority on the list. We’ve got the assessment and are moving forward with the recommendations. We’re seeking grant funding to address the matter. “

Attorney Hattaway says with the sewage issue, his client only has two choices, leave the cap off of her sewer line and let the sewage into her yard or leave the cap on and allow the sewage into her home.

“We just want the town to fix the problem, and we want whoever has the ability to help the town fix problem to come in,” he said.

The Louisiana Department of Health told NBC 10/FOX 14 it is aware of a Jonesboro sewage issue and the town is currently not in compliance. Currently, there is no word on any consequences.

“My concern is that a kid will fall in and die,” said Hattaway, Esq.

Attorney Hattaway and his client are suing the town of Jonesboro in federal court alleging it is in violation of the Clean Water Act.