Developing “DoMo:” Preserving Downtown Monroe’s charm

Downtown’s in any city, are the heart and soul of the community. With high rises, restaurants and more they’re meant to draw you in.

“I just believe that downtown is coming back strong, there’s a lot of good things happening in downtown,” said developer, Wayne Williamson.

Williamson has had his hand in downtown development for many years. His latest project, Avery suites a 19 office suite and Will Stor a climate-controlled self-storage. It’s nestled right in Downtown Monroe, also known as DoMo.

“There was an effort to revitalize downtown in the late 70s early 80s and that didn’t really pan out. Then it happened again in the 90s, early 2000s that didn’t really pan out,” said another developer, Michael Echols.

$70-100,000,000 later, Michael Echols explained that DoMo development has only seen success in the last nine years. Echols says it’s potential, history and beauty is what hooked him. As a result, he and many others did what he says most successful cities do, “They take a block and they fix that one block and that’s what we focused on,” he said.

DoMo is on the come up with its several new upscale housing options and restaurants. Williamson shared it’s the reason he spent $800,000 in his newest DoMo ventures.

Both Williamson and Echols have different ideas for the future of Downtown Monroe,

“We need local governments to work on sidewalks and lighting, security because we want to continue to give that sense of it’s a great place to live work and play,” said Echols.

“My wife says if there’s a next step I’m going to be dead,” laughed Williamson.

Avery Suites and Will Stor’s grand opening is Tuesday, July 9, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at 601 N 5th Street in Monroe.