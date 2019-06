BATON ROUGE, La. (NBC Local 33) (FOX 44) – (6/23/19) Manuel Randazzo, Sr. passed away this week at the age of 91.

Randazzo was the last remaining creator of the original Randazzo family king cake recipe, according to a post on the official Facebook page for Manny Randazzo King Cakes.

