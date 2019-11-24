15TH ANNUAL SANTA STOP: Santa stops in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (11/23/2019)– Well Christmas is still a little over a month away, but Santa Claus stopped in West Monroe early this year. It was all a part of the 15th Annual Santa Stop.

This year Santa and Mrs. Claus flew in on a helicopter to greet all of the good boys and girls. Many waited on his arrival at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center before enjoying free food and activities inside.

After their arrival, Santa and Mrs. Claus spent the rest of their visit taking free professional photos.

The Santa Stop has been hosted by Sunny 98.3 for the last 14 years.