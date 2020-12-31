1,500th coronavirus patient discharged from Ochsner Health in Acadiana

A local health care system reached a milestone in the war against the virus. The 1,500th patient to recover from coronavirus in the Ochsner Health System in Acadiana was discharged from Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center on Wednesday.

We talk a lot about the number of people who die from COVID-19, but there are thousands of people in Louisiana who contracted the virus and recovered from it.

Paula, 68, of Lafayette had the virus. She was released in a lively send off.

Currently, there are 88 coronavirus patients at five of Ochsner’s health care locations in the area. Doctors and nurses treated Paula for 25 days, but the length of stay varies from patient to patient. Most virus patients don’t go to the ICU

Paula thanked everyone, as about a dozen health care workers sent her off with a round of applause and well wishes.

Treating coronavirus patients can be very expensive. According to published reports, it sometimes takes tens of thousands of dollars to treat a single patient in the hospital battling COVID-19.