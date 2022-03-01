CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – $150 utility assistance is now available for eligible Town of Jonesville citizens beginning March 2

“I hear a lot of people saying how much their power bill and water bill is and how they cant afford it saying ‘my bill is $400 how do I pay it?’ So, I think it’s a great help to the community. A lot of people can really use it.” Says a local Jonesville resident, Erin Carson.

Over $186,000 in funds has been awarded to the LaSalle Community Action Association to administer The American Rescue Plan Funds for eligible citizens of the Town of Jonesville.

“The legislation was made available to us in the act that passed in congress in several areas that the town could utilize from, and this happens to be one area.” Said mayor of Jonesville, Hiram Evans.

Applicants must provide income verification for the last 30 days, a valid ID, and a current utility bill. Once eligibility is determined by the LaSalle Community Action Association, residents will receive a $150.00 one- time only credit on their current utility bill.

“I’m disabled, and my son is disabled. And , I mean, that’s groceries for a week or snacks for your kids to go to school.” Added Carson.

The income limit for a household of one will be $38,640; household of two $52,260; household of three $65,880; household of four $79,500; and a household of five $93,120.

Residents will be assisted at the Jonesville Town Hall on March 2nd from 9 a.m. to Noon. March 3rd will be reserved for seniors and disabled residents only.