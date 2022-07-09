GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — The 14th Grambling legends sports hall of fame is an event created by the Grambling legends incorporated to give honor and recognition to former university student-athletes, administrators and associated contributors.

After two years of the event being held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus and the pandemic the sold out event being held in person at the Fredrick C. Hobdy assembly center honoring 11 athletes who all dedicated their colligate years to the universities athletic programs.

One of the 11 inductee’s shiakiea carter who was a two-time swac tournament mvp and was swac defensive player of the year and lead gsu lady hoops to three ncaa tournament appearances… During her playing days at grambling state.

Shiakeia Spoke with NBC 10 and shared how she’s feeling ahead of the induction ceremony.

“It’s just an exciting feeling of the blessed and honor to be honest with you and something that was totally unexpected but the feelings I’m sure would just be overwhelming it’s been a good thing I’m very gracious.”

Shiakiea carter had just wrapped up her most successful season since taking over the grand oaks high school girls basketball program in Conroe, Texas.

A couple weeks later is when she received a phone call about the prestigious honor and owes the time she spent at Grambling state in helping become who she is today.

“Possess with hard work dedication great coaching staff from the whole time that I was here, and it was just a family environment the whole time. What Grambling was able to help me with I was able to see me here at grandmas it was very rewarding I’m into something I do not regret it and something I’ll be gracious.”

During Friday’s press conference at the Doris Robinson Hall — carter was presented a poster-size frame with a photo of her teammates, herself and coach that was taken during her freshmen year in 1994 a gift by legendary coach Patricia cage-Bibbs.

“It’s just special it’s one of those where it just brings back so many memories, and I remember the day that we took the photos just a special moment and you just don’t understand how special it is until you get to this point, I was very surprise because it is very thoughtful of her to do that.”

The ceremony are including athletes from the sports program like basketball, track and field, football, baseball, and the marching band.

As of Saturday more than 150 outstanding individuals have been inducted into this prestigious group.