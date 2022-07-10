GRAMBLING, La (KTVE/KARD) — The 14th Grambling legends sports hall of fame ceremony a sold-out evening event as the red carpet was laid out and the Hall of Famers stepped out.

11 former student-athletes and contributors were in attendance and we caught up with a few of those members and they shared what Saturday’s event meant to them.

Grambling Lady Tigers basketball class of 2022 Hall of Famer Shiakiea Carter said,

“It was emotions, I feel blessed I feel greatly honored and really it’s been a whirlwind but it’s been a really really good feeling and I just been so excited all day and my family is here in town and my friends. I’ve been able to share this day with people that are very important to me,” says Carter.

Another Grambling Hall of Famer being recognized was Yolande Small of Grambling’s Track and Field program, she express how overjoying it was being at the ceremony. She says, “It is surreal is very, I feel honored and blessed to be at the great grambling university so I am just thanking God that this happens,” says Small.

Former NFL Quarterback Clemente Gordan shared how exciting it was being at the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center for the first time and was filled with emotion being officially inducted. He says,

I’m ecstatic, to be able to come in this capacity to be nominated and inducted into the legends hall of fame, guys like Doug Williams and James Harrison make me feel good. It also feels good that my family is able to see this and to see inside the Fredrick C. Hobdy assembly center and I have never been inside here this wasn’t here when I was here. He then follows with the day he received the call about being selected to be inducted into the 2022 class. He says, I got the call and I told my homies to hold on then I hung up and told them and they yell and scream and I went and told my wife and it was surreal I shed a tear about and I’ve been waiting for this call for a real long time,” says Gordan.