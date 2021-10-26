14,000 P-EBT cards for Mississippi students mistakenly deactivated

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) and the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) said they were notified on Tuesday that their P-EBT card processing partner mistakenly deactivated 14,000 P-EBT cards for children.

They said the cards for children who have an apostrophe in their first or last name were mistakenly deactivated on Monday, October 25. According to officials, a new P-EBT card has already been issued for each of the children affected.

MDHS leaders said parents of affected children can expect a new P-EBT card with their remaining unspent benefits in the mail within seven to 10 days. The new P-EBT card will be mailed to the same address as the original 2021 P-EBT card.

We apologize for this error made by our contractual vendor. Children will not lose any benefits because of this error. 

