14-year-old girl killed in jet ski collision in South Louisiana

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 14-year-old girl died over the weekend in a jet ski collision in Belle River in lower St. Martin Parish.

Hannah Landry of Franklin died Saturday after she was transported via AirMed with serious injuries to Prevost Memorial Hospital in Donaldsonville, according to the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement.

Investigators found that two girls, Landry and a 15-year-old, were operating two jet skis when they collided in the river.

The girls had been allowed to use the jet skis by a 17-year-old male, agents said.

Both were wearing flotation devices and there were no signs of drug or alcohol use, agents said.

The 15-year-old had minor injuries and was treated at the scene

Possible charges are pending against the 17-year-old, agents said.