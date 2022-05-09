LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Lafayette over the weekend for illegally possessing over a dozen firearms, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and several illegal narcotics, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO).

Dustin McCullough, 41, is facing the following charges:

Dustin McCullough (Image from LPSO)

Possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons (8 counts)

Handling of machine guns unlawful

Possession of unidentifiable firearm (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I controlled dangerous substances (2 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II controlled dangerous substances (3 counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule III controlled dangerous substances

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances (3 counts)

Sale, distribution, or possession of legend drug without prescription

Firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (14 counts)

Possession of or dealing in firearms with obliterated numbers or marks

Possession of firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies (14 counts)

The Violent Offender Task Force (VOTF), staffed by LPSO and the Lafayette Police Department (LPD), made a traffic stop on McCullough Saturday, May 7 around 10:45 p.m. in the 100 block of W. Second St. in Lafayette.





Photos provided by LPSO

In total, 14 firearms were seized during the search. McCullough was found to be in possession of seven handguns, four machine pistols, and three short-barreled rifles as well as more than 2,200 rounds of assorted ammunition.

Additionally, approximately 334 grams of methamphetamine, 14.3 grams of cocaine, 120 Carbamazepine tablets, 81 Clonazepam tablets, 76 MDMA tablets, 12.6 grams of marijuana, 15 Oxycodone tablets, and smaller quantities of Buprenorphine, Diazepam, and Alprazolam.

McCullough was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.