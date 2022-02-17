GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) — Thirteen individuals have been arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) after a months-long drug investigation within the parish.

APSO said it’s seeking eleven more suspects related to this investigation.

The following have been arrested and booked into jail:

  • Neal Boudreaux, 49, of Prairieville was charged with distribution of schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
  • Gavin Delmore, 38, of Gonzales was charged with distribution of heroin
  • Ron Brown, 51, of Donaldsonville was charged with distribution of cocaine
  • Jason Lewis, 44, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin
  • Demetrius Prince, 45, of Gonzales was charged with two counts of distribution of marijuana
  • Michael Templet, 42, of Prairieville was charged with possession
  • Paul Trim, 41, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin
  • Kendrick Garnett, 45, of Donaldsonville was charged with distribution of cocaine
  • Kumari London, 38, of Darrow was charged with distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine
  • Jonathon Darville, 29, of Geismar was charged with distribution of heroin
  • Anthony Miller, 43, of Geismar was charged with distribution of cocaine
  • Alfonso Rodriguez, 27, of Gonzales was charged with attempted possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • Spendrele Davis, 28, of Gonzales was charged with distribution of heroin and two counts of distribution of marijuana
Detectives are seeking 11 remaining individuals related to this investigation. They have been identified and will be charged with the following:

  • Chad Blythe, 51, distribution of heroin
  • Vincent Paul Bourgeois, 48, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Rodney Carlson, 36, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Draper Joshua, 33, two counts of distribution of heroin
  • Larry Guillot, 40, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Cheryl Jacobs, 57, possession of CDS by fraud and possession of Sch. II (Oxycodone)
  • Kandise Moore, 31, distribution of heroin and distribution of methamphetamine
  • Karla Peters, 33, possession of methamphetamine
  • Michael Pou, 34, two counts of distribution of heroin
  • Justin Roddy, 32, distribution of methamphetamine
  • Earl Warren, 30, distribution of methamphetamine
Anyone with information is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 or calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).