OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — During a follow-up investigation into recent vehicle burglaries, the Opelousas Police Department (OPD) made a drug bust that yielded over $12,000 worth of narcotics.

Shane Witt (courtesy Opelousas Police Department)

Shane Witt, 43, faces two counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On March 14, investigators with OPD were conducting a follow-up investigation into recent vehicle burglaries in the southwest area of Opelousas. During the investigation, officers made contact with residents of a home in the 1800 block of Alonzo St. and discovered evidence of narcotics trafficking at their house.

Investigators seized nearly two pounds of assorted flavor marijuana and 49 assorted vape pipes suspected to contain THC. Evidence of a marijuana distribution operation was also discovered at the home. The estimated street value of the narcotics seized was over $12,000.

Austin Witt, 20, was also cited for possession of schedule I narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to any narcotics trafficking or other criminal activity to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous.