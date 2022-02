JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported an additional pediatric COVID-19 death in a child between one and five years of age.

Leaders said this brings Mississippi’s total of pediatric COVID-19 deaths to 11 since the pandemic began in 2020.

Vaccinations are now available for any child five years of age and older at all county health departments. Boosters are recommended for those over 12 to prevent hospitalizations and death.