NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An 11-year-old girl has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

On Tuesday, acting on a warrant from the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a 11-year-old female juvenile as a suspect in the murder of Kameran Bedsole on Nov. 14.

Officials said the girl, a former residient of Iberia Parish, has been charged with first degree murder and booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Authorities said more arrests are expected.

