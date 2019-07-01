104 reasons to smile: Local woman celebrates 104th birthday

MONROE, La. (6/30/19)– Helen Nicholson has 100 reasons to smile.

104 to be exact. Today is her birthday and she’s 104 years young.

“It’s a blessing and God has been good and it just shows you by looking at her how good God really has been,” said Donald Mitchell, Nicholson’s nephew.

Her family came together to celebrate her extraordinary life at the Ouachita Parish Nursing Home.

With balloons in the air, a massive cake and plenty of food and drinks, Nicholson’s family threw her a party fit for a birthday queen.

She’s the oldest person in her family and though she has no children, she’s been a mother figure to many.

“She has raised so many other people’s children. She helped my father with us, she helped her other brother with his kids as well,” said Mitchell.

Nicholson’s family says she has lived a life of service to God. She was an active member of the Riverside Baptist Church for decades.

“She has a legacy at the church and she’s always been one who acts and did those things to help someone,” said Clarence Jackson, pastor at Riverside Baptist Church.

Age has been nothing but a number for Nicholson, her family says she’s always been the outgoing, active aunt they adore.

“Oh, she’s something else! After I couldn’t take her to get her license renewed, she did it herself! she drove to West Monroe and they renewed her license. A 100-year-old lady,” said Mitchell.

Seeing the people she loves come together for her special day brought Nicholson to tears.

For 104 years, she’s been surrounded with love through each generation of her family.

All that love–truly the icing on top of the cake from a birthday to remember.