100-year-old WWII vet reflects on life and shares his secret to living a long time

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On this Pearl Harbor remembrance day, KTVE/KARD is honoring a WWII veteran who just had a birthday a few weeks ago and turned 100 years old.

Emmett Christman served in the Battle of the Bulge in the army and also worked at the Bell South Telephone Company.

Christman says he’s thankful to have been all over the world and take his children to see the places he fought in during the war. He also says his secret to living a long life is to “just hang around.”

“I’ve been to many places and seen many things over these 100 years. In WWII we tried to tear up Germany and when they were there….they were rebuilding it. and so you might say we watched it being torn up and watched it being rebuilt,” said Emmett Christman, 100-year-old WWII Vet.