MINNESOTA, La (KTVE/KARD) —

No. 1 South Carolina And No. 2 Uconn Were The Last Teams Standing In The 2022 Ncaa Women’s Basketball Tournament.

South Carolina won the jump ball and wasted no time getting points on the board.

It was an 11-point game in the blink of an eye, as South Carolina jumped out to an early 13-2 lead midway through the opening frame.

Uconn went on a few runs in the second half, by the final few minutes of the 4th quarter, the celebration was on for South Carolina.

Aliyah Boston was named the final four most outstanding player and with the 64-49 win over UConn.

Dawn Staley becomes the first black coach in Men’s or Women’s Division I basketball history to win multiple national championships with the South Carolina women’s basketball program.