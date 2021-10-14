1 person injured after officer-involved shooting in Texarkana, ASP investigating

TEXARKANA, Ar. (KTAL/KMSS) – Arkansas State Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting injuring one person in a downtown Texarkana restaurant.

According to the Arkansas Police Department, around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday an officer was inside Zapata’s Cantina when they witnessed an adult male committing a felony.

The suspect was injured and was taken to the hospital by ambulance but the reason is not known at this time.

There is still no word on why the shooting took place. Arkansas State Police have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story, and we will bring you more details as they become available.