1 Mississippi deputy dies, 1 injured, after hit by vehicle

HAMILTON, Miss. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy has died in northeast Mississippi and a second one is hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Saturday night at a safety checkpoint. Coroner Alan Gurley says 24-year-old Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle died from head trauma during surgery at a hosptial in Tupelo. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook says Pickle and Deputy Zach Wilbanks were hit by a vehicle at a checkpoint in Hamilton, apparently unintentionally. Crook says two other deputies were present. Wilbanks underwent surgery Sunday for a broken leg at the Tupelo hospital and also has head injuries.

