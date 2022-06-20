BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) – Louisiana State Police are looking into a head-on collision in Baton Rouge that claimed the life of one driver and had the other arrested.

Just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday, Troopers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on LA 30 near LA 327 Spur in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Investigations revealed that 22-year-old Summer McKinnon of Walker was traveling north on LA 30 in a 2021 Honda Accord, when for reasons unknown, she crossed over the median and into the path of a 2019 Audi A8, heading south on the highway.

The vehicles collided head-on. Troopers said McKinnon was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and died from her injuries while en route to the hospital.

The driver of the Audi, 35-year-old Chenna Nalabolu of Baton Rouge, was wearing a seatbelt and did not suffer any injuries, said Louisiana State Police.

A chemical breath test taken from Nalabolu at the scene showed he was over the legal limit. He was arrested and charged with Vehicular Homicide.

The crash remains under investigation and troopers encourage the public to have a plan in place to avoid driving impaired.

“Speeding, impairment, and lack of seatbelt use continue to be the leading causes of fatal crashes. Speeding reduces a driver’s ability to steer safely around curves or objects in the roadway, extends the distance necessary to stop a vehicle, and increases the distance a vehicle travels while the driver reacts to a situation.”