BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — An Arkansas man is facing several charges, including terrorizing, after state police say he claimed there was an explosive device in his car after he crashed it on Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish Friday morning.

The incident forced the shutdown of the interstate for more than three hours and backed up traffic for miles.

It all started just before 6:30 a.m. near the Haughton exit at La. Highway 157. Louisiana State Police say 34-year-old Justin Vansickle of Camden, Arkansas crashed his Toyota Tacoma into a cable barrier in the median. When first responders arrived, he reportedly made statements that led law enforcement to believe there was an explosive device in the pickup truck.

That prompted authorities to shut down all westbound lanes of I-20 and traffic was diverted to Highway 80 at the Goodwill Road exit in Minden.

A Louisiana State Police Emergency Services Unit, along with a Bossier City Fire Department Bomb Squad, evaluated the vehicle and determined there were no explosive devices. Once the scene was deemed safe, the vehicle was removed, and the interstate was re-opened by 11 a.m.

Vansickle, who was not injured in the crash, was placed under arrest. He was booked into Bossier Max on the following charges: terrorizing, battery on a police officer, careless operation, pedestrian on the interstate, and failure to report a crash.