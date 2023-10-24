New burn bans issued in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the Ark-La-Miss not receiving many rain showers, officials have placed a new burn ban in several parishes and counties. For the areas in the Ark-La-Miss that are under a new burn ban, be sure to view the list below.

South Arkansas

Ashley County

Northeast Louisiana

Jackson Parish

Union Parish

West Carroll Parish

Caldwell Parish

Franklin Parish

Ouachita Parish

The page will be updated if more parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss are placed under a burn ban. Be sure to view the page by visiting myarklamiss.com.