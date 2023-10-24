New burn bans issued in the Ark-La-Miss

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Due to the Ark-La-Miss not receiving many rain showers, officials have placed a new burn ban in several parishes and counties. For the areas in the Ark-La-Miss that are under a new burn ban, be sure to view the list below.

South Arkansas

  • Ashley County

Northeast Louisiana

  • Jackson Parish
  • Union Parish
  • West Carroll Parish
  • Caldwell Parish
  • Franklin Parish
  • Ouachita Parish

The page will be updated if more parishes and counties in the Ark-La-Miss are placed under a burn ban. Be sure to view the page by visiting myarklamiss.com.

