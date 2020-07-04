NBA emphasizes mental health as teams await Disney ‘bubble’

FILE – In this Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Memphis, Tenn. The unusual resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority. Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday expects basketball to be the easy part of living in the NBA’s “bubble” when 22 teams gather in Central Florida to resume their suspended seasons later this month. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The resumption of the NBA season during the coronavirus pandemic is making mental health a priority.

Pelicans general manager David Griffin says it is “critical” and that New Orleans will have mindfulness training every day.

Other teams say they have similar plans in place as 22 clubs prepare to resume play in a so-called bubble near Orlando, Florida.

The mental health and wellness director of the players’ union says says down time in Orlando and restrictions on player movement will present challenges.

William Parham adds that he anticipates some increased anxiety, tension and restlessness.

