Southern Baptist leader wants to 'iron out our differences'

by: , BOB SMIETANA

Incoming Southern Baptist Convention President Ed Litton, left, talks with people after the denomination’s annual meeting adjourned Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

(AP) — The nation’s largest Protestant denomination is based on voluntary cooperation by more than 40,000 churches.

That cooperation is threatened by growing distrust of national leaders. The lack of trust was palpable during the Southern Baptist Convention’s recent annual meeting in Nashville, Tennessee, where local church messengers often overruled Baptist leaders from the meeting floor.

The person charged with helping lead the convention forward is a soft-spoken Mobile, Alabama, pastor, Ed Litton, best known for his work on racial reconciliation.

  • Outgoing Southern Baptist Convention President J. D. Greear, right, greets incoming President Ed Litton, left, and his wife, Kathy Litton, at the conclusion of the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
