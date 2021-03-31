SEC changes format of annual spring meetings amid pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is changing the format of its annual spring meetings normally held in Destin, Florida because of the pandemic.
The SEC said Wednesday it will hold a number of meetings throughout the spring and summer, either virtually or in person with smaller groups.
The meetings usually are a gathering of the league’s university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, athletes, and other school administrators, along with the head coaches in football and men’s and women’s basketball.