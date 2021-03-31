SEC changes format of annual spring meetings amid pandemic

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, the SEC logo is displayed on the field ahead of the Southeastern Conference championship football game between Alabama and Missouri in Atlanta. The Southeastern Conference will play only league games in 2020 to deal with potential COVID-19 disruptions, a decision that pushes major college football closer to a siloed regular season in which none of the power conferences cross paths(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference is changing the format of its annual spring meetings normally held in Destin, Florida because of the pandemic.

The SEC said Wednesday it will hold a number of meetings throughout the spring and summer, either virtually or in person with smaller groups.

The meetings usually are a gathering of the league’s university presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, athletes, and other school administrators, along with the head coaches in football and men’s and women’s basketball.