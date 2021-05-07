RECALL ALERT: Smoke detectors being recalled due to safety concerns

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced a recall on smoke detectors.

According to the product safety commission, the Kidde TruSense Smoke Alarms and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide Alarms do not alert consumers to a fire.

The safety commission’s website says these smoke detectors have been sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Menards and other department, home and hardware stores and electrical distributors nationwide, and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other online retailers from May 2019 through September 2020 for between $10 and $70.

To see more information about this recall click here.