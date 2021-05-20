Feds: 18 electronic devices seized from Giuliani and firm

FILE – This photo from Friday Sept. 11, 2020, shows former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, right, and former New York City police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, left, during the Tunnel to Towers ceremony in New York. Kerik, a longtime Giuliani friend who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for felony convictions, said Giulani called him as federal agents were searching his home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors say 18 electronic devices taken during raids last month on Rudolph Giuliani’s home and his law firm in a probe of his dealings in Ukraine belong to Giuliani and employees of his firm.

The previously redacted facts were revealed when prosecutors on Thursday re-filed an April 29 letter on the public record in Manhattan federal court.

The letter had sought the appointment of a “special master” to ensure nothing subject to attorney-client privilege was revealed to the government.

The investigation is examining Giuliani’s ties to Ukraine and whether he violated a federal law that governs lobbying on behalf of foreign countries or entities.