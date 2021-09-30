Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

RUSTON,La(KTVE/KARD)--The Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of deputy Aubrey Simpkins. Individuals that work with deputy Simpkins say that his impact on the community will never be forgotten.

Authorities say deputy Aubrey Simpkins suddenly passed on September 27th. Deputy Simpkins began his career with the sheriff's department in 2014. Simpkins served as a member of patrol team 2, a corrections deputy, and a school resource officer for Choudrant High School. Choudrant High employee and friend of deputy Simpkins Melissa Heard, says deputy Simpkins was more of a superhero than a patrol deputy.

Melissa Heard, “When you're a little kid and your parents tell you that the cops are the good guys and if something happens go find a cop or call 911, and as a little kid you picture in your head this police officer that's larger than life, more of a superhero, well that police officer you pictured as a kid , that was deputy Simpkins."

Mrs. Heard also says that students at the school are continuing to remember the times that deputy Simpkins was present when they needed him the most.

Melissa Heard, “After he passed some of the kids were talking and they would say, well when my dad passed away he showed up, and when my grandma passed away he showed up ,and that speaks volumes for the person that he was."

We will keep you updated with this story on air and online.