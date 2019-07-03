Looking for fireworks? Here is a list of Independence Day celebrations across the Arklamiss for 2019

Here is a list of Independence Day celebrations across the Arklamiss:

July 3, 2019

Monroe: Red, White, and McCann Blue Independence Day Celebration at 2319 Louisville Ave. in Monroe from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.It will include free food, games, prizes, and live entertainment.

El Dorado, AR: Pre-Fourth of July at the MAD Amphitheater from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Stock up on all your local needs for celebrating Independence Day with your loved ones and friends.

West Monroe: Blue Star Memorial Gardens Flag Raising & Dedication in front of First West Thrift at 1 Mill Street from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Ruston: Faith & Freedom at Temple Baptist Church. This is their 22nd annual patriotic celebration called “Faith & Freedom”. According to their Facebook post: “It will feature songs that celebrate our nation’s birth, honor our servicemen and women, and recognize the true freedom that God has given through Jesus Christ.” The program is Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. with a fireworks show following Wednesday’s program sponsored by generous donors in our community.

July 4, 2019

Grant Parish: They will kick off Independence Day at 8:30 p.m. at LaCroix Park located on Highway 8 West. Refreshment and popcorn will be served to all visitors who arrive.

Monroe: 100th Anniversary of the American Legion, at Post 13 Headquaters at 401 Forsythe Avenue from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Camden, AR: Star Spangled Spectacular featuring live music from LB Crew, a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” at the Camden Airport. Gates open at 6 p.m. with fireworks at dark.

July 5, 2019

West Monroe: Parker Auto Body/Parker Tire & Aligment Cookout for the Veterans at 4560 Cypress Street from 4 p.m.-9 p.m. There will be snow cones, jump house, a firetruck, car display, and more. They will also raffle off a set of tires.

July 6, 2019

Monroe/West Monroe: The 2 Dudes Brew & Que Red, White, and Blue Block Party is July 6th from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. Fireworks will beginning at 9 p.m. at the River Market.

Farmerville: D’arbonne Festival 2019 at Rhett’s Tails & Shells at Hwy 33 Ramp Road, starts at 1 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

IF YOUR PARISH, COUNTY, CITY, OR TOWN HAS A CELEBRATION NOT LISTED HERE, please email details to us at news@nbc10news.net