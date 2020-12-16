Bad Santa is Louisiana’s Favorite Christmas Movie Character, According to Twitter Data

LOUISIANA (KTVE/KARD) — Across the nation, families are getting into the holiday spirit by watching their favorite Christmas movies.
One company decided to take a look at which Christmas movie character was the most popular, and Will Ferrell’s ‘Buddy the Elf’ stole the show.
According to Twitter data collected by forevermoments.com, Buddy the Elf was the most popular character in 15 states with the Grinch taking second place with 11 states and Rudolph taking third with 7 states. In the ArkLaMiss, three different characters were revealed as the favorites.
In Louisiana, and only Louisiana, Billy Bob Thornton’s ‘Willie Soke’ from ‘Bad Santa’ was determined to be the favorite.
Macaulay Culkin’s ‘Kevin McCallister’ from Home Alone come out on top in Arkansas as well as Alabama.
Surprisingly ‘John McClane’, made famous by Bruce Willis in the ‘Die Hard’ series, was found to be the most popular Christmas movie character in Mississippi and Nevada.
Here is the complete list of winners:
- Buddy the Elf (Elf) – 15 states
- The Grinch (all movie versions included) – 11 states
- Rudolph (Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer) – 7 states
- Scott Calvin (The Santa Clause) – 6 states
- George Bailey (It’s a Wonderful Life) – 3 states
- Kevin McCallister (Home Alone) – 2 states
- John McClane (Die Hard) – 2 states
- Ralphie Parker (A Christmas Story) – 1 state
- Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas) – 1 state
- Willie “Bad Santa” Soke (Bad Santa) – 1 state
- Clark Griswold (Christmas Vacation) – 1 state
The list and map were put together by forevermoments.com, a gift and rose site, by using trends software with direct access to geotagged Twitter data.
