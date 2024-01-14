Multiple schools in the Ark-La-Miss announce closures due to potential inclement weather

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With inclement weather projected to take place for the next few days in the Ark-La-Miss, multiple schools in the area have announced school closures. For a list of those closures, be sure to view the table below.

Dates School Note January 15, 2024 Southern Arkansas University Spring 2024 registration is postponed until further notice. January 16, 2024 Louisiana Delta Community College Officials will keep the public up to date

if campuses will be closed on January 17, 2024. January 16, 2024 – January 17, 2024 University of Louisiana Monroe The ULM Food Pantry located inside the Activity Center will be open on Sunday, Jan. 14 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Schulze Dining Hall will be open with limited hours from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 15 – Wednesday, Jan. 17. The ULM Activity Center will be closed Monday, Jan. 15, but will open from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 16 and Wednesday, Jan. 17 for members only, no guests. The ULM Library, the HUB (including Starbucks), PODs, and the ULM Bookstore will be closed Monday through Wednesday and will resume regular hours on Thursday, Jan. 18. January 16, 2024 – January 17, 2024 Louisiana Tech University Tech Table will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today, closed Monday for MLK, and open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The Lambright Center will be open from noon to 8 p.m. today. Hours for Monday through Wednesday are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. TechCare will be open normal hours. January 16, 2024 – January 17, 2024 Grambling State University Dining Services retail locations will be closed Monday, January 15 and Tuesday, January 16. McCall Hall will close at 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13. Brunch hours and a shortened dinner period (5-9 pm) will be in effect Sunday – Tuesday. For more information, call (318) 274-2066.

Multiple schools in the area are waiting until Monday, January 15, 2024, to make their decision on school closures. KTVE/KARD will update this page if we receive school closure notices.