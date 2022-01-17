More Local Weather

Skip to content
Top Stories
Monroe Police investigate fatal shooting on South 6th Street
'Until all is well, it's not the end': Martin Luther King's family spotlights voting rights on MLK Day
On MLK Day, King implores Senate to act on voting rights
Passengers evacuated at Jackson Airport after “verbal security threat”
Morning Forecast – Monday, January 17th
Fish & Game Forecast – Monday, January 17th
Evening full weather forecast Sunday January 16th
Evening full weather forecast Saturday January 15th
Weather update Saturday January 15th
Tsunami advisory issued for West Coast of US
Grambling State University honors Alum & NBA Hall of Fame Willis Reed on Legends Night
Tennis star Chris Evert diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Anti-coronavirus measures tightened across China
Ruston Women hoops takes down Ouachita Parish 57 to 36 & Ruston Bearcats Men takes down #3 ranked Ouachita Lions 49 to 48 in a High School Basketball Showdown
Paul Mainieri inducted into LBCA Hall of Fame
Monroe Police investigate fatal shooting on South 6th Street
City of Monroe celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day; See how you can attend
Remembering the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
NBC 10 News Today: El Dorado MLK Day community cleanup
