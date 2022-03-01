JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teacher pay raise bills were in danger as legislators engaged in a political showdown. Hours before a big deadline Tuesday, Senate committees voted to keep the issue alive. Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar says teachers don’t need to be pawns.

Mississippi Association of Educators executive director Antonio Castanon Luna, left, MAE consultant Pam Johnson, center and Geraldine Bender, Mississippi state president of the American Federation of Teachers, right, monitor a Senate Education Committee meeting at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar Jr., R-Leakesville, addresses lawmakers as they consider legislation during a committee meeting at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

A senator studies a proposed amendment to a bill during a Senate Finance Committee meeting at the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

FILE – Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn, a Republican, says on Jan. 4, 2022, at the state Capitol that he wants to phase out the state income tax. Gunn says he thinks the change would make Mississippi more attractive to businesses. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

He says House committees refused to vote on a Senate teacher pay bill because they wanted leverage on a separate proposal — a tax cut bill. House Speaker Philip Gunn says phasing out the income tax is his top priority. Gunn says House committees ignored the Senate’s teacher pay raise bill because the House bill on teacher pay is superior.