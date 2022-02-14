JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi legislators are halfway through their three-month session. They are still considering proposals to increase some of the lowest teacher salaries in the nation. The House plan would give raises of $4,000 to $6,000. The Senate proposes an average increase of $4,700 over two years.

House Judiciary B Committee Chairman Nick Bain, R-Corinth, explains some facets of House Concurrent Resolution 39 that sets a new way for people to petition to put issues on statewide ballots, Tuesday Feb. 8, 2022, at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rep. Hester Jackson-McCray, D-Horn Lake, asks a question regarding proposed changes in new voter initiative legislation at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. John Horhn, D-Jackson, asks a question during a bill debate at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 12, 2022. Horhn was among the Black lawmakers who walked out of the Senate Chamber in protest Friday, Jan. 21, and withheld their votes as the body passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Sen. Michael McLendon, R-Hernando, inspects a measured package of hemp product at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Jan. 13, 2022. McLendon was the chief lawmaker who sponsored a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory, which led to a walkout of the Black senators in protest and the withholding of their votes, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The body passed the bill. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Another bill that’s still alive would limit how race can be discussed in schools, community colleges and universities. A resolution would revive a form of the initiative process in Mississippi. Two proposals would require equal pay for equal work by women and men. A Senate bill would extend postpartum Medicaid for new mothers.