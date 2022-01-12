Mississippi Senate OKs revisions to 4 US House districts

Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map as debate over a different version is held in the Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Senate has passed a plan to redraw the state’s four congressional districts. The 33-18 vote was largely along party lines, with most Republicans in favor and all Democrats opposed.

Two Republicans voted against the plan and one did not vote. The plan passed the House last week mostly along party lines. It will go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves. He says supports it.

The NAACP or other opponents could still ask a federal court to consider whether the new districts dilute the influence of Black voters. Political boundaries have to be updated every decade to reflect changes in population.