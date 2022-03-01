JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the NAACP and two other groups say Mississippi legislators drew a congressional redistricting plan that diminished Black voters’ influence in the state’s three majority-white districts. The NAACP, One Voice and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute filed the papers Friday.

FILE – Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., leads the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection on a vote to pursue contempt charges against former President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for not complying with a subpoena, at the Capitol in Washington, Dec. 13, 2021. Former President Donald Trump recently told a mostly white crowd at a rally in Texas that his legal troubles are the fault of Black prosecutors he called racists. Trump repeated his charges of racism to underscore his contention that he couldn’t possibly be treated fairly by Black officials who are leading Trump investigations in New York and Georgia. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)

FILE – Sen. Joseph Thomas, D-Yazoo City, holds a copy of the proposed congressional redistricting map as debate over a different version is held in the Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022. Mississippi legislators drew a congressional redistricting plan that diminished Black voters’ influence in the state’s three majority-white districts, attorneys for the NAACP and two other advocacy groups argue in federal court papers papers. The NAACP, One Voice and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute filed the papers Friday, Feb. 25, seeking to intervene in a longstanding lawsuit over how Mississippi draws its U.S. House districts.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

They’re seeking to intervene in a longstanding lawsuit over redistricting. In a response filed Monday, attorneys for Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the groups waited too long to try to intervene. They also said the groups are trying to raise new issues that would “improperly expand the scope of this case.”