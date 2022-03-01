JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Attorneys for the NAACP and two other groups say Mississippi legislators drew a congressional redistricting plan that diminished Black voters’ influence in the state’s three majority-white districts. The NAACP, One Voice and Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute filed the papers Friday.
They’re seeking to intervene in a longstanding lawsuit over redistricting. In a response filed Monday, attorneys for Gov. Tate Reeves and Attorney General Lynn Fitch said the groups waited too long to try to intervene. They also said the groups are trying to raise new issues that would “improperly expand the scope of this case.”