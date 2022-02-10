JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is investing nearly $25 million in site development projects statewide, Gov. Tate Reeves said Thursday. Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday that the grant funds were made available through the Mississippi Development Authority, Appalachian Regional Commission and the RESTORE Act to assist local economic development entities in their efforts to spur economic growth. Reeves said shovel-ready sites are a top priority for companies because they can quickly locate, expand and create jobs.