JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An assistant principal in Mississippi has been fired after he read a children’s book to 2nd graders that district leaders said was inappropriate. Toby Price was fired recently after reading “I Need a New Butt,” by Dawn McMillan, to pupils in a school near Jackson.

A school superintendent’s letter firing Price cited a lack of professionalism and impaired judgment in picking the book. The book’s description says it depicts a child trying to find a new butt after discovering his has “a huge crack” — and deciding whether to choose an armor-plated butt, a rocket butt or a robot butt replacement. Price plans to appeal termination. He called it a funny book that engages children in reading.