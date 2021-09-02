Workers protest Mississippi hospital’s COVID vaccine mandate

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Some employees are protesting a Mississippi hospital’s mandate that all of its workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases the past several weeks.
Baptist Memorial Healthcare is requiring that all of its employees — including those at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi — be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.
More than 100 people demonstrated Wednesday outside the hospital in Oxford.
The hospital said in a statement that the vaccine mandate is in the best interest of employees and the community.