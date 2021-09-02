Workers protest Mississippi hospital’s COVID vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Sunday, July 11, 2021 file photo, a doctor fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Kabul, Afghanistan. Top officials at the World Health Organization said Monday, July 12 there is not enough evidence to show that third doses of coronavirus vaccines are needed and appealed for the scarce shots to be shared with poor countries who have yet to immunize their populations instead of being used by rich countries as boosters. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Some employees are protesting a Mississippi hospital’s mandate that all of its workers get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The state has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases the past several weeks.

Baptist Memorial Healthcare is requiring that all of its employees — including those at Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi — be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 1.

More than 100 people demonstrated Wednesday outside the hospital in Oxford.

The hospital said in a statement that the vaccine mandate is in the best interest of employees and the community.