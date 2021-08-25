Universities, lawmakers encouraging vaccinations amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — As students and faculty are returning to Mississippi’s colleges and universities, schools have been continuing to push vaccinations through incentive programs and on-campus vaccine drives.

And the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is hosting vaccination clinics across the state this weekend in an effort called “Date to Vaccinate.”  

Some schools, like Mississippi University for Women, The University of Southern Mississippi and Mississippi Valley State University have offered incentives like housing and meal plan vouchers and gift cards.

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus is encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated on Aug. 29 at one of at least 20 community clinics across the state.

