Two women, teen charged in fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

HERMANVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A 14-year-old Mississippi girl is accused of fatally stabbing a 16-year-old boy, and two of her adult relatives are accused of failing to stop her.

News outlets report that 16-year-old D’Tavious Dorsey was killed in Hermanville on May 25, apparently after a dispute over a basketball game.

Claiborne County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to an apartment complex where they were told that Dorsey had been stabbed.

They say he had been driven to a hospital where he died. A witness told police that the girl had stabbed Dorsey.

Two of her adult relatives were also arrested. Authorities say they were present and failed to intervene.