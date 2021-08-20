Top Mississippi hospital tightens its COVID vaccine policy

University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Dr. LouAnn Woodward, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine, center, stands with Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer, left, and Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs, as they wait for the start of a news conference and walk-thru of a COVID-19 mobile field hospital erected in a parking garage at the Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. The temporary facility will be partially staffed with members of a on-site clinical team from the National Disaster Medical System. The field unit has a mixture of inpatient and outpatient services and will serve as a resource for the entire state, not just UMMC. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s only Level 1 trauma center and teaching hospital has announced it will now require all employees and students to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The policy is a reversal from a previous rule put in place last month that allowed employees or students to skip the vaccine if they agreed to wear a N95 mask while on campus.

University of Mississippi Medical Center’s Associate Vice Chancellor for Clinical Affairs Dr. Alan Jones said it’s time for the institution to take aggressive action.

Mississippi now has the highest per capita rate of new COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to the Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 case tracker.