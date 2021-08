JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police say a toddler has been shot and wounded in an accidental shooting after a 3-year-old found a gun in the closet.

Jackson Police Chief James Davis said the shooting happened Wednesday at the Advantages Apartment complex. WJTV-TV reports that that the toddler, who is 20 months old, was taken to a hospital.

The child’s condition was not immediately released. Davis said the toddler was shot in the shoulder, and the bullet exited the back.