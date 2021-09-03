Stepmom: Mississippi AG used state bodyguards in family feud

FILE – In this July 29, 2021 file photo, Republican Attorney General Lynn Fitch speaks about her agency’s aggressive pursuit of human traffickers at the Neshoba County Fair in Philadelphia, Miss. Fitch’s stepmother is accusing the attorney general of sending state law enforcement officers to her stepmother’s home to intimidate her during an ongoing legal battle over control of her father and family assets.” (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A lawyer claims Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch sent state “bodyguards” to her stepmother’s home for intimidation during an family legal battle over Fitch’s 88-year-old father.

Ray Hill represents Fitch’s stepmother, Aleita Fitch. He claims the attorney general sent officers unannounced and took money, firearms and personal belongings from his client’s house.

Hill says he doesn’t know if they were highway patrolmen, but it’s an abuse of power if they were. A Department of Public Safety spokesman said officials would look into the matter.

Fitch chief-of-staff Michelle Williams declined to comment, saying the matter is considered “private.”