State Highway Patrol agencies in LA, MS, and AL team up to keep Interstate 10 safe

JACKSON, Ms. (KTVE/KARD) — The Mississippi Highway Patrol has announced that on Thursday July 1, they will be working with the Alabama Enforcement Agency, and Louisiana State Police on an intensified effort in I-10 called “10-8 on 10, One Road, One Mission.”

Per the announcement, troopers from the three states will be working extra detail on Interstate 10 in order to remove impaired drivers, reduce crashes, promote seatbelt usage, and deter speeding.

Troopers will also be watching out for drivers who do not move over to the left hand lane when law enforcement, emergency, or towing vehicles are parked on the side of the road.

This increased visibility is being launched prior to the Fourth of July travel period and is designed to keep motorists safe during times of peak travel.