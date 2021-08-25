Some Jackson residents, schools, advised to boil water

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say about 2,000 Jackson water customers and three schools are being told to boil water for safety reasons.

Officials say a loss of water pressure led to the alert issued Tuesday.

The affected area includes Raines Elementary School, John Hopkins Elementary School and Ambition Prep School. WAPT-TV reports that some parents picked up their children early at the schools because of the low water pressure.

Jackson Public Schools officials said potable water was brought to the schools, adjustments were made for breakfast and lunch and hand sanitizer and water stations were set up for students and staff to use.