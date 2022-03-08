MCCOMB, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 66-year-old Willie D. Caston of McComb, Mississippi, in Pike County.

Authorities described Caston as a black male, six feet three inches tall, weighing 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Investigators reported that Caston was seen last walking in an unknown direction on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at about 6:30 AM in the 1000 block of Old Highway 24 Extension in Pike County.

Caston was seen last wearing a white t-shirt, a black beanie hat, and white ankle socks. The report stated that family members said Caston suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If you have information about Caston’s location, contact the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-2323.