GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Earl Spicer of Lucedale, George County, Mississippi.

Spicer is described as a White male, six feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a dark-colored long sleeve shirt. Spicer was last seen Monday, March 21, 2022 at about 7:00 p.m. near Mill Street Extension and Cowart Street in George County, Mississippi walking in an unknown direction.

According to the post, family members reported that Spicer suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information about where Spicer is, contact the George County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-947-9156.